Jan 29 (Reuters) - Aldermore Group Plc:

* APPOINTMENT OF NICK DUDLEY AS HEAD OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT FOR DEALER SERVICES, A NEWLY CREATED ROLE WITHIN CO‘S BUSINESS FINANCE DIVISION‍​

* DUDLEY WILL BE BASED IN ALDERMORE’S READING OFFICE AND WILL REPORT DIRECTLY TO STEWART GOOD, HEAD OF MANUFACTURER AND DEALER SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: