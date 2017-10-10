FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aldeyra ‍announcesd new data for ADX-102 from Phase 2 clinical trials
October 10, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 9 days ago

BRIEF-Aldeyra ‍announcesd new data for ADX-102 from Phase 2 clinical trials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc

* Aldeyra - ‍announced new clinical data for ADX-102 from recently completed Phase 2 clinical trials of dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis​

* Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc - ‍Aldeyra plans to commence phase 2B clinical testing of ADX-102 in dry eye disease in first half of 2018​

* Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc - ‍ADX-102 generated clinically important responses statistically superior to vehicle in patients with allergic conjunctivitis​

* Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc - ‍plans to commence Phase 3 clinical testing of ADX-102 in allergic conjunctivitis in first half of 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

