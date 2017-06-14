BRIEF-Aldeyra Therapeutics announces results from allergic conjunctivitis phase 2b clinical trial

June 14 (Reuters) - Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc

* Aldeyra Therapeutics announces results from allergic conjunctivitis phase 2b clinical trial and plans for phase 3 clinical testing

* One-point reduction versus control component of primary endpoint not met

* Plans to initiate phase 3 clinical testing with 0.5% ADX-102 following discussion with regulatory authorities in second half of this year

* 0.5% ADX-102 statistically superior to control and demonstrates late-phase anti-inflammatory activity differentiated from standard of care

* Both concentrations of adx-102 were generally well tolerated and there were no safety concerns observed during trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: