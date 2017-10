Oct 24 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc

* Alector and AbbVie announce collaboration to advance a novel class of immune therapies for patients with Alzheimer’s disease

* AbbVie Inc - ‍Alector and AbbVie will co-fund development and commercialization and will share global profits equally​

* AbbVie Inc - ‍Alector will receive a $205 million upfront payment and a potential, future equity investment of up to $20 million​