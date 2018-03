Feb 28 (Reuters) - ALEJASAMOCHODOWA.PL SA:

* SIGNS DEAL WITH ASIAAVTO-OLEG PETROV FOR CAR PARTS DELIVERY ‍​

* VALUE OF CONTRACT IS 2.7 MILLION ZLOTYS PER YEAR, ESTIMATED PROFIT FROM DEAL IS 260,000 ZLOTYS