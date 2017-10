Sept 28 (Reuters) - Alere Inc -

* Alere announces agreement in principle to settle with the U.S. Department of Justice

* Believe the total combined payment to DOJ, participating states will be within $35 million loss contingency reserve previously taken by co

* Settlement relates to matters arising out of previously disclosed 2012 FDA inspection of Alere San Diego, Office of Inspector General subpoena