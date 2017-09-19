FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Alere announces intent to voluntarily delist Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock from the NYSE
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
September 19, 2017 / 12:35 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Alere announces intent to voluntarily delist Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock from the NYSE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Alere Inc

* Alere announces intent to voluntarily delist Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock from the NYSE conditioned upon the completion of its acquisition by Abbott

* Announced intention to voluntarily delist its Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share

* Voluntary delisting is subject to and conditioned upon completion of acquisition by Abbott Laboratories, an Illinois corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.