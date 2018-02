Feb 6 (Reuters) - ALES GROUPE SA:

* WARNING ON RECURRING OPERATING INCOME

* SEES NEGATIVE FY RECURRING OPERATING INCOME ‍​

* RESIGNATION OF PATRICK ALÈS AS CHAIRMAN; ROMAIN ALÈS WAS APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD ‍​

* A TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL LEAD TO NEGOTIATIONS WITH EMPLOYEE REPRESENTATIVE BODIES

* NEGOTIATIONS TO LAUNCH CONVENTIONAL COLLECTIVE TERMINATION PROCEDURE IN FRANCE