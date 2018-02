BRIEF-Alexander & Baldwin Acquires Three Hawai`i's Retail Centers

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Alexander & Baldwin Inc:

* ALEXANDER & BALDWIN ACQUIRES THREE PREMIER HAWAI`I RETAIL CENTERS

* ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC - ‍A&B ACQUIRED SHOPPING CENTERS FROM CALIFORNIA-BASED TERRAMAR RETAIL CENTERS, LLC, FOR $254 MILLION​

* ALEXANDER & BALDWIN- ‍DEAL TO BE FINANCED WITH PROCEEDS FROM SALES OF FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PROPERTIES, ASSUMPTION OF $62 MILLION MORTGAGE​

* ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC - ‍TRANSACTION CLOSED ON FEBRUARY 23, 2018​

* ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC - ‍OTHER ASSET SALE PROCEEDS AND CASH EXPECTED TO BE USED TO FINANCE ABOUT 15%, OF ACQUISITION COST​

* ALEXANDER & BALDWIN - ‍Q4 RESULTS INCLUDED NET CHARGE OF $16.1 MILLION ON IMPAIRMENT CHARGES ON 3 OF 7 ASSETS HELD FOR SALE AND UNDER CONTRACT AS OF YEAR-END​