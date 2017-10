Oct 12 (Reuters) - Alexander & Baldwin Inc:

* Alexander & Baldwin announces $50.0 million, 4.04 pct fixed rate financing maturing 2026

* Alexander & Baldwin Inc - ‍ under commitment, co will draw $50 million on November 21, 2017 and will use proceeds to pay down its revolving line of credit​

* Alexander & Baldwin Inc - co will use proceeds from agreement to pay down its revolving line of credit​