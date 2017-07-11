BRIEF-Alexander & Baldwin sees no change to FY 2017 same-store NOI forecast

July 11 (Reuters) - Alexander & Baldwin Inc:

* Alexander & Baldwin Inc sees no change to full-year 2017 same-store noi guidance of 3 percent -4 percent increase - sec filing

* Alexander & Baldwin Inc - 2017 earnings will be affected by reit conversion costs

* Alexander & Baldwin - remaining reit conversion, related cost expected to be incurred in 2017 are $2 million in q2; $6 million - 8 million in Q3; $2 million -4 million in Q4

* Alexander & Baldwin Inc sees for Q2 2017, minimal operating profit contribution from land operations segment and strong CRE performance

* Alexander & Baldwin Inc - expect to resume quarterly declaration and payment of dividends entirely in cash beginning in 2019

* Alexander & Baldwin-to distribute accumulated e&p attributable to non-reit years, portion of reit taxable income for 201, 2018 in one-time, special distribution

* Alexander & Baldwin Inc - special distribution expected to be $775 million to $875 million