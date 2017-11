Nov 1 (Reuters) - ALEXANDER FORBES GROUP HOLDINGS LTD :

* ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MS NONKULULEKO NYEMBEZI

* ‍NYEMBEZI SUCCEEDS MR SELLO MOLOKO AND JOINS COMPANY AT A TIME OF STRATEGIC AND BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)