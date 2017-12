Dec 4 (Reuters) - Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd :

* WELL ON TRACK TO DELIVER OUR R200 MILLION TO R250 MILLION EXPENSE REDUCTION TARGET BY END OF 2020​

* HY ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE DECREASED BY 20% TO 21.7 CENTS PER SHARE, DOWN 20 PERCENT​

* IMPROVEMENT IN OVERALL HY GROUP TRADING MARGIN TO 25.3% COMPARED WITH 24.9% FOR SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR​

* ‍BOARD HAS APPROVED AN 18 CENTS INTERIM DIVIDEND, UP 6%​