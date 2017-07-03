BRIEF-Alexander Forbes Group says current chairman Sello Moloko will remain non-executive chairman

July 3 (Reuters) - Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd

* Moses Kgosana resigned as non-executive director, was due to take up role of chairman as at 31 August, now withdrawn from this role

* Since being aware of KPMG allegations, Kgosana believes resignation "correct course of action for himself,co,clients,shareholders"

* Kgosana felt role of chairman while "attending to allegations, will interfere with his deliverable expectations"

* Current chairman Sello Moloko will remain non-executive chairman in interim