FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Alexander Forbes Group says current chairman Sello Moloko will remain non-executive chairman
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 3, 2017 / 11:37 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Alexander Forbes Group says current chairman Sello Moloko will remain non-executive chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd

* Moses Kgosana resigned as non-executive director, was due to take up role of chairman as at 31 August, now withdrawn from this role

* Since being aware of KPMG allegations, Kgosana believes resignation "correct course of action for himself,co,clients,shareholders"

* Kgosana felt role of chairman while "attending to allegations, will interfere with his deliverable expectations"

* Current chairman Sello Moloko will remain non-executive chairman in interim Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.