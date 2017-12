Dec 8 (Reuters) - Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd :

* DR D (LEN) KONAR HAS SUBMITTED HIS RESIGNATION AS AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ON BOARD WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* KONAR TOOK DECISION IN VIEW OF RECENTLY PUBLISHED REPORTS CONCERNING DEVELOPMENTS AT STEINHOFF, WHERE HE SERVES AS DEPUTY CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD