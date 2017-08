BRIEF-Alexandre Bompard chosen new Chairman and CEO of Carrefour

June 9 (Reuters) - CARREFOUR:

* THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS CHOSE ALEXANDRE BOMPARD AS THE NEW CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF CARREFOUR WITH EFFECT AS OF JULY 18, 2017

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS THAT MET TODAY ANNOUNCES THAT THEY UNANIMOUSLY CHOSE MR. ALEXANDRE BOMPARD TO SUCCEED MR. GEORGES PLASSAT AS CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF CARREFOUR

