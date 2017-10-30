FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate qtrly ‍earnings per share $0.55
Sections
Featured
Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, third pleads guilty
U.S.
Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, third pleads guilty
China considers three-year jail terms for disrespecting flag
China
China considers three-year jail terms for disrespecting flag
Mo Farah splits with coach Salazar, moving back to London
Sport
Mo Farah splits with coach Salazar, moving back to London
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 30, 2017 / 8:50 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate qtrly ‍earnings per share $0.55

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc :

* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Reports third quarter ended September 30, 2017, financial and operating results strong internal and external growth and significant near-term contractual rent growth

* Alexandria Real Estate Equities inc qtrly ‍net income attributable to Alexandria’s common stockholders​ $0.55 per share

* Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc qtrly ‍funds from operations attributable to Alexandria’s common stockholders $1.51 per share​

* Alexandria Real Estate Equities inc sees ‍funds from operations per share $5.83 to $5.85 for year ending Dec 31, 2017​

* Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc sees adjusted ‍funds from operations per share $6.01 to $6.03 for year ending Dec 31, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.