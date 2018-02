Feb 26 (Reuters) - Alexco Resource Corp:

* ALEXCO RESOURCE SAYS ‍HAS ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH SPROTT PRIVATE RESOURCE LENDING, L.P. TO PROVIDE $15 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY​

* ‍CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE USED FOR DEVELOPMENT OF KENO HILL SILVER PROJECTS LOCATED IN YUKON, CANADA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: