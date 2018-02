Feb 8 (Reuters) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ALEXION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS AND PROVIDES FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.48

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 9.5 PERCENT TO $909.7 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $3.85 BILLION TO $3.95 BILLION

* SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE‍​ $4.35 TO $4.75

* SEES 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $6.60 TO $6.80

* ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS - GAAP INCOME TAX EXPENSE FOR QUARTER INCLUDES $45.8 MILLION CHARGE RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM

* SEES 2018 GAAP OPERATING MARGIN 31% TO 34%

* SEES 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN 48% TO 49%

* ALEXION SAYS 2018 GUIDANCE ASSUMES GAAP EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 15 - 17 PERCENT (INCLUSIVE OF CO‘S PROVISIONAL ASSESSMENT OF U.S. TAX REFORM IMPACT) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: