25 days ago
BRIEF-Algold Resources signs deal with with Wafa Mining & Petroleum
July 13, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-Algold Resources signs deal with with Wafa Mining & Petroleum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Algold Resources Ltd:

* Algold signs a strategic partnership with Wafa Mining & Petroleum and completes a $3.7m private placement

* Algold-Wafa agreed to complete private placement of units of co, under which it will subscribe for 10% of outstanding total common shares of co, at $0.20/unit

* Algold Resources Ltd - upon closing of private placement wafa will have right to nominate one member to Algold's board

* Algold - net proceeds from private placement offering to be used to carry out exploration drilling on Algold Mauritanian properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

