FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Algoma Central suspends sale of Station Mall in Sault Ste Marie
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 26, 2017 / 9:51 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Algoma Central suspends sale of Station Mall in Sault Ste Marie

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Algoma Central Corp:

* Algoma Central Corporation suspends sale of Station Mall in Sault Ste. Marie

* Algoma Central - suspension is result of uncertainty created by announcement by Sears Canada that Sears store located in Station Mall will be closed

* Algoma Central - company has decided to suspend on-going discussions regarding a sale of mall until uncertainty created by announcement is resolved

* Options for Station Mall are now being assessed

* Algoma Central Corp - Algoma has yet to receive formal notification of Sears' intent for store Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.