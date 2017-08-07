FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alibaba, Marriott International announce joint venture
August 7, 2017 / 11:23 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Alibaba, Marriott International announce joint venture

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd:

* Alibaba Group and Marriott International announce innovative joint venture to redefine travel experience

* Drawing on resources from both, JV to manage Marriott’s storefront on fliggy, Alibaba’s travel service platform

* Establishment of a joint venture with Marriott International, Inc​

* Alipay will be accepted at Marriott hotels in select global markets with further expansion expected around world​

* Alibaba says members will be able to enroll in one of Marriott’s loyalty programs, beginning immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

