Sept 21 (Reuters) - Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd:

* Unit entered deal with UCWeb SG, a unit of AGH & unit of Ant Financial

* Unit agreed to sell upto 35 pct stake in Wormhole SG to Ucweb SG & Alipay SG for US$6.5 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)