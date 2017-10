Sept 26 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

* Alibaba to take majority stake in Cainiao Network

* Says additional investment of RMB5.3 billion (US$807 million) will increase Alibaba’s stake to 51%

* Announces intention to invest an additional RMB100 billion (US$15.2 billion) over next five years to expand its logistics network

* Says Credit Suisse acted as financial advisor to Alibaba and Morgan Stanley acted as financial advisor to Cainiao