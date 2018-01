Jan 26 (Reuters) - ALIGERA AB:

* (PUBL) IS CONSIDERING FILING FOR BANKRUPTCY AND ALIGERA VIND AB AND ALIGERA HOLDING AB (PUBL) WILL FILE FOR BANKRUPTCY

* ‍ WILL COMMUNICATE DECISION AS TO WHETHER IT ALSO WILL NEED TO FILE FOR BANKRUPTCY WITHIN NEXT FOLLOWING WEEK​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)