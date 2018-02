BRIEF-Align Technology Says On Feb 7, Smiledirectclub Terminated, Repaid In Amounts Outstanding Under, Loan And Security Agreement With Co

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Align Technology Inc:

* ALIGN TECHNOLOGY SAYS ON FEB 7, SMILEDIRECTCLUB TERMINATED, REPAID IN AMOUNTS OUTSTANDING UNDER, LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH CO - SEC FILING

* ALIGN TECHNOLOGY - PROVIDED SMILEDIRECTCLUB WITH REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO $30 MILLION

* ALIGN TECHNOLOGY - FOLLOWING TERMINATION, CO CONTINUES TO OWN EQUITY INTERESTS IN SMILEDIRECTCLUB

* ALIGN TECHNOLOGY - FOLLOWING TERMINATION, CO CONTINUES TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY CERTAIN CLEAR PRODUCTS TO SMILEDIRECTCLUB