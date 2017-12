Dec 7 (Reuters) - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc:

* ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD-TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES FOR REPAYMENT OF CERTAIN AMOUNTS OUTSTANDING UNDER COUCHE-TARD‘S SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: