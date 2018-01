Jan 8 (Reuters) - Alimera Sciences Inc:

* ALIMERA SCIENCES INC- ENTERED INTO A $40 MILLION TERM LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL LTD

* ALIMERA SCIENCES INC- TO USE PROCEEDS OF FUNDING TO PAY OFF AN EXISTING $35 MILLION TERM LOAN, TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL WORKING CAPITAL

* ALIMERA SCIENCES INC- TERM LOAN MATURES ON JULY 1, 2022