BRIEF-Alio Gold Q4 Basic EPS of $0.06

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Alio Gold Inc:

* ALIO GOLD PROVIDES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ALIO GOLD INC - ‍ METAL REVENUES FOR Q4 WERE $20.6 MILLION VERSUS $31.0 MILLION IN Q4 2016​

* ALIO GOLD INC - ‍GOLD PRODUCTION EXPECTED TO INCREASE TO BETWEEN 90,000 AND 100,000 OUNCES AT $1,000 TO $1,100/OZ AISC IN 2018​

* ALIO GOLD INC - ‍EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $20 MILLION ON DEVELOPMENT EXPENDITURES AT ANA PAULA IN 2018​

* ALIO GOLD INC - QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC​ $0.06