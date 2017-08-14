FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2017 / 9:15 PM / in 14 hours

BRIEF-ALJ Regional Holdings quarterly earnings per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - ALJ Regional Holdings Inc:

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.03

* Quarterly revenue rose 28.7 percent to $83.5 million

* ALJ Regional Holdings Inc says ‍estimates revenue for three months ending September 30, 2017 to be in range of $81.2 million to $90.0 million - SEC filing​

* ALJ Regional-‍faneuil's contract backlog expected to be realized within next 12 months as of June 30, 2017 was $100.0 million versus $66.2 million as of June 30, 2016​

* ALJ Regional Holdings Inc - ‍faneuil's total contract backlog as of June 30, 2017 was $258.9 million versus $226.3 million as of June 30, 2016

* ALJ Regional Holdings Inc - ‍faneuil estimates its revenue for three months ending september 30, 2017 to be in range of $39.9 million to $44.2 million​ Source text: (bit.ly/2wYOF8u) Further company coverage:

