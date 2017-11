BRIEF-Alk-Abello Q3 EBITDA falls to DKK 36 million

Nov 10 (Reuters) - ALK-ABELLO A/S

* Q3 TOTAL REVENUE DKK ‍667​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 630 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR REVENUE HAS BEEN NARROWED WHILE GUIDANCES FOR OPERATING PROFIT (EBITDA) AND FREE CASH FLOW REMAIN UNCHANGED​

* ‍FULL-YEAR REVENUE IS NOW PROJECTED AT APPROXIMATELY DKK 2.9 BILLION (PREVIOUSLY DKK 2.8-3.0 BILLION)​

* Q3 ‍OPERATING PROFIT (EBITDA) WAS DKK 36 MILLION (110) FOLLOWING PLANNED COST INCREASES TO SUPPORT LONG-TERM GROWTH​

* ‍2017 OPERATING PROFIT (EBITDA) IS STILL EXPECTED TO BE DKK 225-250 MILLION.​

* 2017 ‍FREE CASH FLOW IS STILL EXPECTED AT APPROXIMATELY MINUS DKK 700 MILLION.​

* REUTERS POLL: Q3 TOTAL REVENUES DKK 677 MILLION, GROUP EBIT LOSS DKK 22.5 MILLION