Feb 6 (Reuters) - ALK-ABELLO A/S:

* ALK RELEASES ITS ANNUAL REPORT 2017

* Q4 TOTAL REVENUE DKK ‍763​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL: DKK 771 MILLION)

* Q4 ‍OPERATING PROFIT (EBITDA) WAS DKK 61 MILLION (96)​

* “ ‍WE EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FROM 2019 ONWARDS WITH NUMEROUS POTENTIAL UPSIDES”​

* ‍FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK IS IN LINE WITH PRELIMINARY OUTLOOK PRESENTED ON 4 DECEMBER 2017​

* SALES OF LEGACY PRODUCTS WERE AFFECTED AS THE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS CONTINUED TO LIMIT SALES‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)