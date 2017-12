BRIEF-ALK-Abello To Invest Around DKK 1 Bln In North America​

Dec 4 (Reuters) - ALK-ABELLO A/S:

* ‍WILL INVEST APPROXIMATELY DKK 1 BILLION TO SUCCEED IN NORTH AMERICA​

* ‍2018 REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW 2017​

* ‍AFTER 2018, ALK EXPECTS TO DELIVER ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF 10% OR MORE ANNUALLY​

* OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS, ANNUAL TOTAL RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT COSTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF DKK 400-600 MILLION

* SAYS ‍NEW FINANCING IS EXPECTED TO COVER A PROJECTED ACCUMULATED NEGATIVE FREE CASH FLOW OF DKK 1 BILLION​

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR REVENUE AT AROUND DKK 2.9 BILLION AND OPERATING PROFIT OF DKK 225-250 MILLION

* ‍WILL POSITION ITSELF TO PENETRATE NON-AIT MARKET​