Feb 9 (Reuters) - Alkemy Spa:

* SAYS ITS UNIT ALKEMY SEE (SOUTH EAST EUROPE) SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH NELT CO. DOO FOR ESTABLISHMENT OF JV

* SAYS 51% OF JV SHARE CAPITAL WILL BE HELD BY ALKEMY SEE AND 49% BY NELT CO. DOO

* SAYS THROUGH JV ALKEMY ACQUIRES 100% OF TAKO LAKO SHOP D.O.O., A COMPANY BELONGING TO NELT GROUP