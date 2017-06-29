FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alkermes announces positive preliminary topline results
June 29, 2017 / 8:15 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Alkermes announces positive preliminary topline results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Alkermes Plc:

* Alkermes announces positive preliminary topline results from phase 3 antipsychotic efficacy study of ALKS 3831 for treatment of schizophrenia



* Alkermes Plc - study met prespecified primary endpoint

* Alkermes - ALKS 3831 demonstrating statistically significant reductions from baseline in positive and negative syndrome scale scores versus placebo

* Alkermes Plc - study also met its key secondary endpoint



* Alkermes - enlighten-2, six-month phase 3 study evaluating weight gain profile of olanzapine compared to ALKS 3831, is ongoing with data expected in 2018

* Alkermes Plc - ALKS 3831 demonstrated statistically significant reductions from baseline in positive and negative syndrome scale scores compared to placebo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

