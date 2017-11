Nov 16 (Reuters) - Alkermes Plc:

* Alkermes’ New Drug Application for Investigational Product Designed for Initiation Onto ARISTADA® accepted for filing by U.S. FDA

* Says FDA issued target action date for Aripiprazole Lauroxil Nanocrystal Dispersion​ NDA of June 30, 2018 under PDUFA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: