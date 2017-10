Sept 13 (Reuters) - Alleghany Corp

* Alleghany Corp - ‍announces sale of Pacific Compensation Insurance Company​

* Alleghany Corp - deal for ‍$150 million​

* Alleghany - ‍in connection with deal, co’s unit will continue to provide adverse development reinsurance cover on Pacific Comp’s pre-acquisition claims​

* Alleghany Corp - ‍unit signed definitive agreement to sell Pacific Compensation Insurance Company to Copperpoint Mutual Insurance Company​