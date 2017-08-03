FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2017 / 9:40 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Alleghany qtrly earnings per share $6.60

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Alleghany Corp

* Alleghany Corp - ‍book value per common share was $547.06 as of june 30, 2017​

* Qtrly earnings per share $6.60; qtrly operating earnings per share $6.37; book value per common share $547.06 as of june 30, 2017, up 6.2 pct from december 31, 2016‍​

* Qtrly net premiums written $1,293.1 million versus $1,334.3 million; qtrly net investment income $101.7 million, down 4.9 pct‍​

* Q2 earnings per share view $7.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

