Aug 7 (Reuters) - Allegiant Travel Co

* July ‍load factor 88.8 percent versus 89.6 percent​

* Allegiant Travel Co - July ‍total system revenue passenger miles 1.18 billion up 3.1 percent​

* Allegiant Travel Co - July ‍available seat miles 1.35 billion up 4.2 percent​

* Allegiant Travel Co - sees August 2017 scheduled ASMs up 6 percent, sees Q3 system ASMs up 3 percent to 7 percent

* Allegiant travel co - sees Q4 system ASMs up 9 percent to 13 percent‍​