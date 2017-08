BRIEF-Allegiant reports June ‍passengers traffic 1.2 million

July 10 (Reuters) - Allegiant Travel Co

* Allegiant reports June 2017 traffic

* Allegiant Travel Co - June ‍passengers traffic 1.2 million, up 10.4 percent

* June load factor 86.3 percent versus 86.8 percent

* Allegiant Travel Co - ‍Revenue passenger miles up 6.2 percent in June​

* June available seat miles 1.26 billion versus 1.18 billion

* Allegiant Travel Co - Sees July departures up 7 percent and asms up 4 percent

* Allegiant Travel Co - Sees Q3 system departures up 4-8 percent and ASMS up 3-7 percent

* Allegiant Travel Co - Sees Q4 system departures up 7-11 percent and ASMS up 9-13 percent