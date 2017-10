Oct 6 (Reuters) - Allegiant Travel Co

* Allegiant Travel Co - ‍on October 3, 2017, co, through unit, borrowed $34 million under a loan agreement secured by one airbus A320 aircraft ​

* Allegiant Travel - ‍note bears interest at a floating rate based on Libor and will be payable in quarterly installments through Oct. 2027 - SEC filing​ Source: (bit.ly/2kuWb9G) Further company coverage: