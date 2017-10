BRIEF-Allegiant Travel Co reports Q3 earnings per share $1.39

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Allegiant Travel Co:

* Allegiant Travel Company third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.39

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Allegiant Travel Co qtrly ‍total operating revenue $348.8 million versus $333.5​ million

* Allegiant Travel Co - ‍approximately two percent of scheduled asms for quarter were canceled due to Hurricane Irma​

* Allegiant Travel Co sees ‍Q4 2017 trasm decline between three and 0.5 percent

* Allegiant Travel Co - ‍Q4 2017 CASM ex fuel is expected to increase between seven and nine percent​

* Allegiant Travel Co - ‍full year 2017 capex guidance is expected to be $604 million, versus prior guidance of $525 million​

* Q3 revenue view $349.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S