Sept 15 (Reuters) - Allegion PLC

* Allegion PLC - on September 12 co entered into a new credit agreement - SEC filing

* Allegion PLC - credit agreement provides for $1,200.0 million in unsecured financing, consisting of a term loan facility and a revolving credit facility

* Allegion PLC - ‍term facility consists of a five-year term loan a facility in an aggregate principal amount of $700.0 million​