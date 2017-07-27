FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 days ago
BRIEF-Allegion Q2 earnings per share $1.10
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 27, 2017 / 9:48 AM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Allegion Q2 earnings per share $1.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Allegion Plc:

* Allegion plc says raised fy 2017 reported revenue growth guidance to range of 6.5 to 7.5 percent compared to 2016

* Allegion reports second-quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.10

* Second-Quarter 2017 revenue of $627 million

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.11

* raising guidance for 2017 full-year revenue and raising full-year adjusted eps outlook

* Sees full-year 2017 eps guidance of $3.55 to $3.72 and $3.65 to $3.80 per share on an adjusted basis

* Q2 revenue view $613.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* full-year 2017 eps guidance of $3.55 to $3.72 and $3.65 to $3.80 per share on an adjusted basis

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍second-quarter 2017 revenue up 7.2 percent compared to 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.