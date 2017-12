Dec 18 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc:

* ALLERGAN AND RICHTER ANNOUNCE POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 STUDY OF CARIPRAZINE FOR THE TREATMENT OF BIPOLAR I DEPRESSION

* ALLERGAN PLC - IN THE STUDY, PRIMARY EFFICACY OBJECTIVE WAS MET FOR BOTH CARIPRAZINE 1.5MG AND 3MG DOSE GROUPS

* ALLERGAN PLC - PLANS TO SUBMIT A SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION IN 2ND HALF OF 2018