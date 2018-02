BRIEF-Allergan Announces Positive Phase 3 Results For Ubrogepant

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc:

* ALLERGAN ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP LINE PHASE 3 RESULTS FOR UBROGEPANT - AN ORAL CGRP RECEPTOR ANTAGONIST FOR THE ACUTE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE

* STUDY MEETS CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS IN FIRST OF TWO PHASE 3 STUDIES

* RESULTS OF SECOND PHASE 3 TRIAL, ACHIEVE II (UBR-MD-02), ARE EXPECTED IN 1ST HALF OF 2018

* ALLERGAN - ANTICIPATES FILING NDA TO FDA FOR ACUTE MIGRAINE TREATMENT DRUG IN 2019