Jan 8 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc:

* ALLERGAN - CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES RECORDING IN Q4 2017, NET DEFERRED TAX BENEFIT OF $3.5 BILLION TO $4.0 BILLION RELATED TO U.S. TAX CUT AND JOBS ACT‍​

* ALLERGAN-‍ANTICIPATES RECORDING IN Q4 2017,TAX EXPENSE OF $700-$800 MILLION RELATED TO 'TOLL CHARGE' NET OF ESTIMATED FOREIGN TAX CREDITS RELATED TO TCJA Source text: (bit.ly/2meqQGB) Further company coverage: