BRIEF-Allergan Plc says new data from phase 2b study supports continued development of cenicriviroc in ongoing phase 3 trial

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc

* New data from CENTAUR phase 2b clinical study supports continued development of cenicriviroc (CVC) in ongoing phase 3 AURORA trial

* Allergan Plc - ‍in placebo patients who crossed over to receive CVC during year two, 20% of patients receiving CVC compared to 13% of patients receiving placebo achieved combined endpoint​

* Allergan Plc - ‍new data includes patients who remained on treatment for 2 years, those who received placebo in year 1, crossed-over to CVC for year​ 2

* Allergan - ‍in patients treated for two years, no significant difference in fibrosis improvement observed between CVC, placebo at year 2 in CENTAUR study​