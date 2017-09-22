FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Regulatory News - Americas
September 22, 2017 / 8:54 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Allergan receives refusal to file letter from FDA for Vraylar SNDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc

* Allergan receives refusal to file letter from FDA for Vraylar (Cariprazine) supplemental new drug application (SNDA) for the treatment of negative symptoms in Schizophrenia

* Allergan-‍upon its preliminary review, FDA determined SNDA for treatment of negative symptoms was not sufficiently complete to permit substantive review​

* Allergan PLC - ‍Company will seek immediate guidance, and is in process of planning a meeting with FDA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

