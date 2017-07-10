BRIEF-Allergan reports new data from studies on Viberzi to treat irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea symptoms

July 10 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc:

* Allergan reports new data reinforcing the effectiveness of Viberzi® (eluxadoline) to treat the symptoms associated with irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (IBS-D), abdominal pain and diarrhea

* Most commonly reported adverse events are consistent with known safety profile of eluxadoline​

* Viberzi proven safe and effective in patients who reported inadequate response to prior loperamide use​

* Analyses demonstrated efficacy, safety in patients with loperamide rescue medication use compared to overall population during 2 phase 3 studies