a month ago
BRIEF-Allergan reports new data from studies on Viberzi to treat irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea symptoms
July 10, 2017 / 6:21 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Allergan reports new data from studies on Viberzi to treat irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea symptoms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc:

* Allergan reports new data reinforcing the effectiveness of Viberzi® (eluxadoline) to treat the symptoms associated with irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (IBS-D), abdominal pain and diarrhea

* Most commonly reported adverse events are consistent with known safety profile of eluxadoline​

* Viberzi proven safe and effective in patients who reported inadequate response to prior loperamide use​

* Analyses demonstrated efficacy, safety in patients with loperamide rescue medication use compared to overall population during 2 phase 3 studies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

